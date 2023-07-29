Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 320 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $110.35. 2,141,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

