Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$0.97. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 50,611 shares changing hands.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$81.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

