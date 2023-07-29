AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,234 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

