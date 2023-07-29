Atrato Onsite Energy plc (ROOF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on August 25th

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

LON ROOF opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £122.10 million and a PE ratio of -2,713.33. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 75.93 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 109 ($1.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrato Onsite Energy

In other news, insider Duncan Neale bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £2,473.40 ($3,171.43). Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Atrato Onsite Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

