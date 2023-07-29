ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.25.

ATCO Price Performance

ACO.X stock opened at C$37.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$37.39 and a 1 year high of C$48.46.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

