Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrotech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth $2,202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares during the period. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 2,595.56%.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

