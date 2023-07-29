AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Stock Price Up 6.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 12,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 23,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.