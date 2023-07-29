Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 2,517 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 190,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 141,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63,114 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

