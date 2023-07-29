Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 1,643 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned 0.61% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,288,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,929,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,774,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 98,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 318,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 76,366 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $694.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

