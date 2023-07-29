Aspire Wealth Management Corp Makes New $219,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,220,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on META. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.