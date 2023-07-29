Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $806,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 619.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 500.3% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,485,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,023 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 498,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.