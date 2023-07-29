Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,184 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $211.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

