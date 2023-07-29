Aspire Wealth Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 70.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 41,632 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 209.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 666,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 451,213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $12,433,750,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

