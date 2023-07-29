Aspire Wealth Management Corp Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after purchasing an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

