Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys 489 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 48,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736,315 shares. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

