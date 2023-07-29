Aspire Wealth Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 479,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 123,435 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

XSMO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 5,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.