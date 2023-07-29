Aspire Wealth Management Corp Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

