Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires 4,782 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 379.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 769,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 402,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

