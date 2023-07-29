ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $718.37. 937,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.16. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

