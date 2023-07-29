ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $718.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $716.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

