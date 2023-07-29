ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $483.13

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $483.13 and last traded at $470.22, with a volume of 3136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $434.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

ASM International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.68.

ASM International Cuts Dividend

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $761.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $2.2659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ASM International’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

