ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. ASGN also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.51-$1.59 EPS.
ASGN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 382,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.67. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $106.88.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on ASGN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ASGN
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.
Featured Articles
