ASB Consultores LLC Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.