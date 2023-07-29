ASB Consultores LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.34. 2,558,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,884. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

