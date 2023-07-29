ASB Consultores LLC Invests $486,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. 554,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,250. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

