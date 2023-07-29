ASB Consultores LLC Invests $365,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,374,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,248,000 after acquiring an additional 168,309 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 62.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 17.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Roblox Stock Up 2.7 %

Roblox stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 7,070,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,869,462. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

