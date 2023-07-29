ASB Consultores LLC Buys 597 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,457,000 after buying an additional 126,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,381,000 after buying an additional 133,971 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,851,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,822,000 after buying an additional 690,200 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. William Blair started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $6.64 on Friday, reaching $174.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,385. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

