ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Up 6.9%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.09). 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.02).

ASA International Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.36 and a beta of 0.98.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

