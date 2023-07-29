Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,578. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $221.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

