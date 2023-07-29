Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $237.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.31.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

AJG opened at $216.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $221.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.