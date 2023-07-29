Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPSGet Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 1,766 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.