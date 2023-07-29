Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading Up 0.4%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 1,766 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

