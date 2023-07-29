Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ARCM remained flat at $99.72 on Friday. 1,311 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.84% of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

