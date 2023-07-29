Arrow Financial Corp Sells 297 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Visa by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE V traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average of $228.05. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.22.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.