Arrow Financial Corp Sells 153 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.42. 1,127,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,812. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

