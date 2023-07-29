Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.19. The stock had a trading volume of 751,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,690. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

