Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBML. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:IBML traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 208,769 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

