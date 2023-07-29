Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,317,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,216,000. GenTrust LLC increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 179,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 154,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,973 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,516. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

