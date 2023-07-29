Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,360 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA REZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

