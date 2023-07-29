Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. 2,548,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

