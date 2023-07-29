Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $7.57 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,128 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,256,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,563,000 after acquiring an additional 501,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.42. 782,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

