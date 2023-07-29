Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 330,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198,768 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,002. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

