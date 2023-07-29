Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,810 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 245.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after acquiring an additional 90,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

