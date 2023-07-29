Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $417,000.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.25. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

