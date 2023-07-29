Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

SAP Stock Up 2.0 %

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP opened at $136.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.11. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.08%.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.