Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 820,275 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,320,000 after buying an additional 627,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 492,615 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

