Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $167.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

