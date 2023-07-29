Ardor Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $79.61 million and $4.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00045089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

