Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE AMBP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. 850,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,725. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

