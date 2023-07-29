Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($1.78), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 69.25%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.30 earnings per share.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 535,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,246. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $173.90.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $3.97 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.18%.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 56,371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,499,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

