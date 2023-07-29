Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

